Deputies investigating death of California man found on I-84 in Troutdale

Scene where body of Brandon Lee Miller was found along I-84 in Troutdale. (Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from California who was found along Interstate 84 in Troutdale.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body on the highway near westbound Exit 17 at 4 p.m. Friday.

The man who died was identified Tuesday as Brandon Lee Miller.

Investigators are calling Miller’s death “suspicious” and have not ruled out a hit-and-run collision as the cause of his death.

Miller was wearing blue jeans and a black, gray and teal zip-up sweatshirt.

The East County Major Crimes Team is seeking information about this case. Anyone with information about Miller or this investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-988-0560.

Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

