Robbery suspect shot by police in N. Portland released from hospital, booked into jail

A bank robbery suspect from Tacoma who was shot by police in north Portland has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Chase Arnae Peeples, 25, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on Tuesday. He was in custody on a federal hold and on the charge of parole violation.

Investigators said Peeples robbed Ace Check Cashing on the 2700 block of North Lombard Street and a U.S. Bank branch several blocks away the afternoon of Oct. 25.

He was then found by officers at North Oatman Avenue and Saratoga Street.

Police said Peeples failed to obey officers’ commands and then turned and advanced toward the officers while reaching into his pocket.

Officer Ryan Reagan, a 19-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, fired multiple shots from his handgun, hitting Peeples.

Investigators said no weapons were recovered at the scene immediately after the shooting.

Reagan remains on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to police.

The case will be reviewed by a grand jury, which is tentatively scheduled to happen in early December.

