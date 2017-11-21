Missing 1-year-old child located, Gresham police still searching for his mother

Gresham police say they have found a 1-year-old child who was previously reported missing but are still searching for his mother.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Mioyuki Sanchez-Bernal and her 1-year-old son Uriel Sanchez on Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were last seen leaving the Shari’s restaurant near Northeast Burnside Street and Hogan Drive on Nov. 14. No other details were released about their disappearance.

Late Tuesday, Gresham police said they located the missing child, who is safe and healthy, but they are still looking for his mother, Sanchez-Bernal.

Sanchez-Bernal is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, blue jeans and red and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Sanchez-Bernal is asked to call non-emergency police dispatchers at 503-823-3333.

