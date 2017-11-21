Wedding ring unearthed after 35 years below Oregon walking path

It’s a story more than 35 years in the making, buried beneath the asphalt at Hazeldale Park and unearthed last month.

Jerry Burgess with the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District said a construction crew found a man’s gold wedding ring under an asphalt walkway.

Crews were replacing the path when the ring was found on Oct. 11.

“I’m surprised and amazed at what we found,” Burgess said. “It was encapsulated underneath the asphalt for all these years.”

Burgess has been working with the parks department for nearly 40 years and said the discovery is one he won’t soon forget.

The park was built back in 1982 and since then had been resurfaced once, burying the ring under 4 inches of asphalt.

“It could be the asphalt paving guy, it could have been the contractor who did the initial gravel work and stuff. It’s hard to say,” Burgess said.

The ring has an inscription on the inside with the date the couple was married back in 1966.

The hope is with the power of social media, the ring's owner will be found.

The Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation Department is not releasing the exact wording of the inscription in hopes that the owner will be able to tell them what it says.

Anyone with any clues on who owns the ring is asked to contact Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.