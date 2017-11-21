Surveillance: Wanted suspects accused of using stolen credit card at Tualatin businesses

Surveillance images were released in an effort to track down a pair of suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at Tualatin businesses.

The Tualatin Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the suspects Tuesday.

Police said a man and a woman fraudulently used the stolen card at various retail establishments.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information about this investigation is asked to call the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-3222. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 503-691-0285.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.