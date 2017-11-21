Surveillance: Wanted suspects accused of using stolen credit car - KPTV - FOX 12

Surveillance: Wanted suspects accused of using stolen credit card at Tualatin businesses

Surveillance images of theft suspects released by Tualatin Police Department. Surveillance images of theft suspects released by Tualatin Police Department.
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Surveillance images were released in an effort to track down a pair of suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at Tualatin businesses.

The Tualatin Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the suspects Tuesday.

Police said a man and a woman fraudulently used the stolen card at various retail establishments.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information about this investigation is asked to call the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-3222. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 503-691-0285.

