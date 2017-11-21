Portland State University hires new police chief

Chief Donnell Tanksley is the new head of PSU’s Campus Public Safety Office.

Portland State University officials have hired a new chief for their public safety department.

This hire comes on the heels of two violent incidents near PSU in the last month, one of which involved a student.

Chief Donnell Tanksley is the new head of PSU’s Campus Public Safety Office. He’s coming from Western Washington University in Bellingham, where he was the assistant chief.

In the past, PSU students have protested campus officers being armed, but Tanksley says carrying firearms is just one of many tools law enforcement uses to respond to a violent situation.

After a recent shooting near campus and a fight that ended with a student getting stabbed, Tanksley knows PSU is not without its problems, but he wants increased safety to be a group effort.

“We’re going to be open, we're going to be accessible, approachable and transparent in how we go about assuring their safety,” Tanksley said. “And it's going to take a collaborative effort to do those things with the students, faculty, staff and the Portland community.”

Chief Tanksley's first day will be Dec. 1.

