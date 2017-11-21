Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Gresham

Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by two vehicles in Gresham.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Division Street at Southeast 179th Avenue.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck and killed. The drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police.

Westbound Division Street has been closed at 181st Avenue. Police say the closure is expected to last for a couple of hours.

