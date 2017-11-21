Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Gresham

A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called “Operation Kidsafe,” according to deputies.More >
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called “Operation Kidsafe,” according to deputies.More >
An aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan,More >
An aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan,More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >
A Salem family is working to change state law after their son's terrible experience with a high school basketball program. It's all to protect a student's right to information following complaints of sexual violence.More >
A Salem family is working to change state law after their son's terrible experience with a high school basketball program. It's all to protect a student's right to information following complaints of sexual violence.More >
Gresham police say they have found a 1-year-old child who was previously reported missing but are still searching for his mother.More >
Gresham police say they have found a 1-year-old child who was previously reported missing but are still searching for his mother.More >