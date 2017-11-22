Neighbors say thieves broke into garage, then used stolen tools to steal more

Thieves targeted a family home in northeast Portland overnight by breaking into the garage and taking a handful of valuables and tools.

But it didn’t stop there. Neighbors said the thieves then used what was stolen to take even more.

“I mean, it definitely made us feel pretty vulnerable this morning,” said Jason Wilkey.

Wilkey said he woke up Tuesday morning to find his garage door open on Northeast 11th Avenue, near Northeast Ainsworth Street.

“That’s when I discovered that they had gone through the garage and had taken my daughter’s pedal car and some various tools and tool sets,” said Wilkey.

He said the vintage car alone is worth about $5,000 and the tools are worth about $1,500.

Wilkey quickly filed a police report and thought that was that. But he soon talked with his neighbor two doors down who said all four of his son’s car tires and rims were also stolen overnight.

“We noticed that the jack that had been stolen from my house like the pad that goes on the lift arm and then the magnetic tray that holds the bolts and my safety glasses were sitting next to the car,” said Wilkey.

“When they stole my stuff, they came over and stole his wheels,” Wilkey continued. “With my tools.”

But in a neighborhood that already sticks together, they want crooks to know a mini crime spree like this one will only make them more aware and bring them closer together.

“We all kind of keep an eye out for each other, we look out for each other,” said Wilkey.

If you have any information about any of the thefts, call Portland Police.

