Fire damages house under construction in Bethany area

Firefighters worked to get a house fire under control after it sparked in the Bethany neighborhood of northwest Portland Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Officials said the house near Northwest Brugger Road and 170th Avenue is under construction and was fully involved when firefighters arrived. No one was inside.

Just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters reported that they had the fire under control. Crews are now mopping up hot spots.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were suspicious fires in the same area this summer with similar circumstances.

The sheriff's office is assisting Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue with the investigation.

