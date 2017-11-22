Intel employees donate hundreds of toys to FOX 12 Toy Drive

Hundreds of toys were donated to the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive by Intel employees and their families Tuesday night.

Program manager Lisa Malecky says it’s all part of Intel’s annual employee holiday event, which took place at the Oregon Zoo.

“They get to experience some of our fun technology that we've worked on this year and have a little bit of that excitement, and then they get to go to our big tree and add to the pile that is growing of toys,” she said.

For the past four years, FOX 12 has partnered with Intel to help make a child’s Christmas more magical than the last.

At the end of the day and after all of the fun and games are over, parents say it's all about the kids.

"It’s really important and we try to show the kids that too, that we need to give back," said employee Neil Vogeley.

All of the toys will eventually be brought to the FOX 12 studios where they will be sorted out and given to nonprofits.

For more information on the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive, click here.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.