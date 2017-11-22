Police: Man dies after car crashed into power pole in NE Portland

A man died after his car hit a power pole in northeast Portland Tuesday night, police said.

At 9:58 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 75th Avenue for a reported crash involving a vehicle and a power pole.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they located a white sedan and its driver.

The sedan had hit the pole and the driver was injured, police said. He received medical aid at the scene and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Once at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead by staff. The man has not been identified and police did not report the cause of the crash.

As of late Tuesday night, police had not found any witnesses of the crash.

Northeast Glisan Street was closed for several hours after the crash between Northeast 74th Avenue and Northeast 76th Avenue as police investigated.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Portland police’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

