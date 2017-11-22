Portland police arrest burglary suspect who looks like ‘Clerks’ character

A 24-year-old man dubbed the “Jay from ‘Clerks’ Burglar” was arrested by police last week in northwest Portland.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 14, officers were patrolling the area of Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street when they spotted a man suspected of a string of recent package thefts and burglaries.

The man, identified as Adam R. Meyers, was arrested.

Police began investigating Meyers after they heard from victims of package thefts and burglaries in July and November, incidents which were captured by surveillance cameras.

When detectives released still photos of the surveillance footage, they asked the public for help identifying the "Jay from 'Clerks' Burglar."

Police said several members of the public came forward to say they recognized him as a person who had burglarized and stole packages from their respective buildings, but did not know him.

Later in the investigation, officers viewed images of the crimes and believed the suspect to be Meyers. They shared the information with other patrol officers, leading to Meyers’ Nov. 14 arrest.

Meyers was booked at the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, possession of heroin, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance – schedule 4 drug, first-degree theft and mail theft.

Investigation into the burglaries and packages thefts is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information about Meyers to call detective Travis Fields at 503-823-4104 or email him at Travis.Fields@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.