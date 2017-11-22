On the Go with Joe at Pittock Mansion Holiday Decorations - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Pittock Mansion Holiday Decorations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The holiday season has come to a piece of Portland history: Pittock Mansion.

For the 51st year of the mansion’s annual display, the theme is “A Very Portland Christmas.”

The holiday display was put up by volunteers and features decorations inspired by well-known areas and things in and around Portland, including Forest Park and Powell’s City of Books.

Visitors can see the decorations until the end of the year.

More information on “A Very Portland Christmas” can be found at PittockMansion.org

