Part of Historic Columbia River Hwy reopens in Gorge after Eagle - KPTV - FOX 12

Part of Historic Columbia River Hwy reopens in Gorge after Eagle Creek Fire closure

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

Part of the Historic Columbia River Highway has reopened more than two months after the Eagle Creek Fire began to burn thousands of acres in the Columbia River Gorge. 

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the highway from Larch Mountain Road to Bridal Veil – around six miles of roadway – reopened Wednesday morning.

Vista House at Crown Point was also scheduled to reopen Wednesday. 

The highway had been closed in the area since early September as crews battled the massive Eagle Creek Fire.

The fire started Sept. 2 and burned around 49,000 acres.

During a media tour Tuesday, ODOT workers said they used the extended closure to remove unsafe trees and rocks throughout the burn area, while also performing routine maintenance like clearing out ditches and making repairs along the road.

There is no timeline for reopening the remainder of the eastern part of the Historic Columbia River Highway that has been closed due to the fire.

The Multnomah Falls Lodge is not being reopened at this time and remains closed to all visitors due to safety reasons. The lodge and Multnomah Falls parking area along Interstate 84 may reopen by the end of the year, according to ODOT. 

Crews installed no parking signs in places along the highway and put up barricades to keep travelers from using recreation areas that remain closed. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.