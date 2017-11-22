Part of Historic Columbia River Hwy reopens in Gorge after Eagle Creek Fire closure

Part of the Historic Columbia River Highway has reopened more than two months after the Eagle Creek Fire began to burn thousands of acres in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the highway from Larch Mountain Road to Bridal Veil – around six miles of roadway – reopened Wednesday morning.

Vista House at Crown Point was also scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

OLD HIGHWAY IS OPEN! Roadblock on Historic Columbia River Highway disappeared overnight at Larch Mtn Road. For the first time since Labor Day you can visit Vista House, Latourell Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, & Bridal Veil. Still closed east of that spot. Highlighted area is open pic.twitter.com/czI2DmJ1AR — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) November 22, 2017

The highway had been closed in the area since early September as crews battled the massive Eagle Creek Fire.

The fire started Sept. 2 and burned around 49,000 acres.

During a media tour Tuesday, ODOT workers said they used the extended closure to remove unsafe trees and rocks throughout the burn area, while also performing routine maintenance like clearing out ditches and making repairs along the road.

There is no timeline for reopening the remainder of the eastern part of the Historic Columbia River Highway that has been closed due to the fire.

The Multnomah Falls Lodge is not being reopened at this time and remains closed to all visitors due to safety reasons. The lodge and Multnomah Falls parking area along Interstate 84 may reopen by the end of the year, according to ODOT.

Crews installed no parking signs in places along the highway and put up barricades to keep travelers from using recreation areas that remain closed.

A 6-mi section of the #HistoricColumbiaRiverHighway from Larch Mountain Road to #BridalVeil is now open, 11 wks after it was closed by the #EagleCreekFire. Opening provides access to local businesses & the post office, but restrictions remain on recreation https://t.co/7TtjotlNaH pic.twitter.com/RUlP0wfoxu — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) November 22, 2017

