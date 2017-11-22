Elderly person found dead in car submerged in Willamette River investigated as ‘tragic accident’

An elderly person was found dead in a car submerged in the Willamette River in a case deputies are investigating as a “tragic accident.”

A ferry boat operator spotted the vehicle near the Buena Vista Ferry ramp at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Marion County deputies and fire crews arrived at the scene and found what appeared to be a person dead inside the vehicle.

Due to the darkness, cold weather and fast current, deputies could not safely bring in a dive team at that time.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, a Linn County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted in the recovery of the vehicle and the body.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being investigated as an accident.

No other information was released about the case, other than the driver is believed to be an elderly person. Family notifications are pending.

*Deputies initially reported the vehicle and body were in the Santiam River, but later corrected that information.

