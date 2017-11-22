Police: Beaverton K-9 finds suspect who ran after crashing frien - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Beaverton K-9 finds suspect who ran after crashing friend’s car on Hwy 26

Posted: Updated:
Image: ODOT/KPTV Image: ODOT/KPTV
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A K-9 tracked down a suspect who ran away after crashing his friend’s car on an off-ramp from Highway 217 to Highway 26.  

Police responded to the scene at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the incident began when one car rear-ended another car.

The two drivers stopped and began to exchange information, when police said one of them ran away toward the Sunset Transit Center.

Eastbound MAX lines were delayed at the center while police searched the area.

A Beaverton Police Department K-9 team located the suspect near the transit center.

Police said the suspect ran away because he was driving his friend’s car and did not have insurance.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.