Army Corp of Engineers closing road on Foster Dam in Sweet Home

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they will be closing the road on top of Foster Dam in Sweet Home for most of the month of December to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The closure, which is scheduled for December 4 through December 29, will allow the Corps to remove a large crane, which had been used to move fish over the dam.

Officials with the Corps said the dam was innovative for its time but that biologists determined there were better options for this operation.

"We found that transporting fish directly to the South Santiam allowed the fish to spawn more successfully," Portland District fisheries biologist Greg Taylor said in a release. "The crane became obsolete once we upgraded the fish facility."

Later this winter the Corps will be adding a new fish weir that is expected to improve the attraction, passage and survival of juvenile Chinook salmon and steelhead over the dam. The new weir is a taller structure that those currently in place, requiring the need to remove the crane.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.