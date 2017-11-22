Police: Foul play not suspected in Gresham woman’s drowning in Lincoln City

The death of a Gresham woman in Lincoln City has been ruled a drowning and foul play is not suspected, according to police.

Jeana Beck was reported missing late last week. Investigators said she was visiting the Oregon coast with her 23-year-old son and did not return after leaving their motel room to have a cigarette Thursday night.

Her body was found Friday night in a canal that runs behind the Rodeway Inn & Suites on the 1000 block of Southeast 1st Street in Lincoln City.

The Lincoln County Major Crimes Team conducted an investigation and detectives determined Beck did not die under suspicious circumstances and no signs of foul play were found during the investigation.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and Beck’s probable cause of death was determined to be drowning.

