Vancouver search warrant leads to arrests of wanted men, seizure of meth and heroin

A search warrant served at a home in Vancouver led to the arrests of three men and the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin, according to police.

The Safe Street Task Force, with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department’s Neighborhood Response Team and Southwest Washington SWAT, served the warrant on the 12800 block of Northeast 34th Street at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The search warrant was related to wanted fugitives and an investigation into the distribution of meth and unlawful possession of firearms.

Nine people were contacted in the home Wednesday morning and three of them were arrested.

Lucas L. Reed, 33, Tyler L. Davis, 29, and Jeffery A. Moore, 30, each had a felony warrant for escape from community custody in Washington, according to investigators.

On Wednesday morning, police said Reed was found in possession of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and numerous bags of suspected heroin and meth. Reed was arrested on his warrant, as well as charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth.

Davis also faces an additional charge of possession of meth.

All three suspects were booked into the Clark County Jail.

