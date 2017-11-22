Rush is on at Portland-area stores as people wrap up Thanksgiving grocery shopping

The rush is on ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, not only on the highway and at the airport, but also at local grocery stores as cooks preparing family feasts pick up their last-minute ingredients.

Shoppers at the Fred Meyer on 158th Avenue and Walker Road in Beaverton Wednesday afternoon told FOX 12 they expected some crazy lines but were pleasantly surprised.

“Just [getting] last-minute things and it hasn’t been that bad, really,” Heidi Mascorro said as she was shopping with her four kids.

Mascorro told FOX 12 she already had her turkey but needed everything else.

“The basics,” she said. “Stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, pies.”

It’s dessert Mascorro’s daughter is looking forward to the most.

“Pumpkin Pie!” 6-year-old Isabella Mascorro laughed.

Shoppers at store noted checkout lines seemed to be moving quickly and staples like turkeys were well-stocked.

Fred Meyer is one of many stores that will be open for at least part of Thanksgiving Day for last-minute shoppers.

