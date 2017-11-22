Police ID 55-year-old Portland man hit by two cars, killed crossing Gresham street

Police have identified the 55-year-old Portland man who died after he was hit by two cars as he attempted to cross a Gresham street.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast Division Street near 179th Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Richard Etter was crossing the street, but he was not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit. Etter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and have cooperated with the investigation.

Police said speeding and impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision. There have been no arrests or citations in this case.

Witnesses are asked to call the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

