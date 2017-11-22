TriMet offers reward to catch group of underage suspects committing thefts, robberies

Over the last three months, a group of underage suspects have committed multiple thefts and robberies on the TriMet system.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Wednesday that the group of juveniles have taken unsecured and unattended items, and they have also taken property from people by force.

It is believed the group is comprised of five to eight suspects.

Police said there have no reports of weapons being used by the suspects.

The incidents are believed to have predominately occurred in the area of 82nd Avenue and between the Rose Quarter Transit Center and Gateway Transit Center. The incidents have been reported at the transit centers, as well as on buses and MAX trains.

TriMet has worked with transit police and Portland police to try to identify the suspects, using surveillance from the more than 4,400 cameras on TriMet’s system.

Portland police stated several suspects are believed to have been identified and arrests are anticipated in the near future.

TriMet is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in this investigation or anyone who commits a crime on the TriMet system.

“We want the suspects captured and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” according to a TriMet statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-3333.

