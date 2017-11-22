Horseback posse returns to Clackamas Town Center for holiday patrols

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Posse is ready to return to the Clackamas Town Center to conduct holiday horseback patrols in the parking lot.

The posse was founded in 1939 by Clackamas County residents and is an all-volunteer organization that serves the sheriff’s office.

This will be the 20th holiday season for the posse to watch over the mall’s parking lot.

People are encouraged to meet the horses where their trailers are set up in the Clackamas Town Center’s south lot near Sears.

The posse’s parking lot patrols start Friday and continue through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

