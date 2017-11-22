Work underway on Providence Park expansion project

An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called “Operation Kidsafe,” according to deputies.More >
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called “Operation Kidsafe,” according to deputies.More >
An aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan,More >
An aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan,More >
An elderly person was found dead in a car submerged in the Santiam River in a case deputies are investigating as a “tragic accident.”More >
An elderly person was found dead in a car submerged in the Santiam River in a case deputies are investigating as a “tragic accident.”More >
A 24-year-old man dubbed the “Jay from ‘Clerks’ Burglar” was arrested by police last week in northwest Portland.More >
A 24-year-old man dubbed the “Jay from ‘Clerks’ Burglar” was arrested by police last week in northwest Portland.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >
Gresham police say they have found a 1-year-old child who was previously reported missing but are still searching for his mother.More >
Gresham police say they have found a 1-year-old child who was previously reported missing but are still searching for his mother.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >