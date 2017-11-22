Work underway on Providence Park expansion project

Rendering of the planned interior of Providence Park following an $55M expansion plan by the Portland Timbers. (courtesy Portland Timbers)

Rendering of the planned exterior of Providence Park following an $55M expansion plan by the Portland Timbers.

The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.

Officials with the Portland Timbers said work has started on the organization's $55 million-plus stadium expansion.

About 4,000 seats will be added to the stadium once the expansion is completed in 2019.

Officials said that soon 228 micropiles will be installed to support the three-story superstructure and expansive roof.

Over the next two months, a massive mobile crane will be installed and will stay in place for the entire 2018 season as the work continues.

With the construction working going on, the club will install a new FieldTurf field prior to the 2018 season and then again ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The Timbers have also created a new Twitter account, @ProvidencePark_, on which the club is documenting the project’s construction.

