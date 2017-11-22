Thanksgiving food flown in to help people still coping with effects of Eagle Creek Fire

Just a few weeks ago, residents of Cascade Locks watched plane after plane make water d rops over the Eagle Creek Fire. On Wednesday, different planes arrived to d rop off food boxes and some friendly smiles to those hit hard by the massive fire.

The donations came from a charity in Gig Harbor, Washington. People there thought Thanksgiving might be hard for families in Cascade Locks who had to evacuate during the fire or small business owners who lost weeks of revenue.

When local pilots volunteered to make the deliveries, the plan came together.



“It felt good to load the airplane, quite frankly,” said pilot Jeff Reese. “And unload the airplane and hand the food over the fence to these folks. It felt really good.”



The food boxes included a turkey, ingredients for side dishes and a task for each recipient.



“On all the boxes, there’s instructions on how to cook it and how to prepare the meal,” said pilot Carter Kozacek. “And on the bottom, there’s a note that says once you’re up on your feet, and able to do so, if you could pay it forward for the next people.”



To say the least, the people of Cascade Locks are grateful for the food. But they’re even more proud of what it represents.



“In times of crisis - like what started this whole thing - in an emergency, it’s not time to panic,” said Cascade Locks resident Daniel Bardes. “It’s time to come together.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.