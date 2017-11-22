Driver dies after crashing into tree in Lyons area

A driver died after going off the road and crashing into a tree in the Lyons area.

Emergency crews responded to North Fork Road Southeast near Milepost 4.5 at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and only person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver was heading west on North Fork Road when the car left the roadway and hit a tree. Speeding is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was not releasing any details about the car or the driver until family notifications could be made.

