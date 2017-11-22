Oregon teams ready to face off with the nation’s best at the PK80

From green blood to blue blood, it's a weekend to say thanks, hooping it up in gratitude for a man many call “Uncle Phil.”

The Phil Knight Invitational will assist in blowing out the candles for the Nike founder's 80th birthday, with games running both at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum.

Some of the top teams from across the county will square off over the next four days, taking Saturday off for the Civil War football game, including local teams that hold a deep appreciation for Knight.

“He’s family to us, he is always taking care of us,” Oregon sophomore and West Linn grad Payton Pritchard said. “Giving us the best gear and making sure everything runs smoothly.”

The back-to-back Pac-12 champs open #PK80 w/ UConn tomorrow at 6:00 pic.twitter.com/W3b54xXpqV — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 22, 2017

The two-time Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks, the “Shoe Dog's” alma mater, open up with Connecticut Thursday night and with a win are in line to draw Number 4 Michigan State on Friday.

Just three men of Oregon remain from their first Final Four run in 78 years. Pritchard said the new Ducks have a bright future and reminded fans that even though the team ended the season among the nation’s best, the road there was anything but smooth.

“Last year’s Final Four team, I don’t know if you remember, but we didn’t start off too hot,” he told FOX 12. “First round in Maui, we lost to Georgetown. Lot of close games, but I think this team has a lot of potential to be great.”

It’s not just the Ducks representing Oregon in the tournament. The PK80 tips off with Terry Porter and the University of Portland at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.

“Here in Portland, how special is that for us Oregonians for us to be able to watch these types of teams and these types of individual talents come to our town and showcase our town and show them how big of a basketball state we are?” Porter told FOX 12.

Porter's Pilots get to navigate their way against the reigning national champs from North Carolina, and the head coach shared some of the advice he had for his squad before such a high-profile matchup.

“Oh, have fun,” he said. “Go out, play loose, just enjoy it.”

Portland State will round out the local representation, as first-year head coach Barret Peery leads his Vikings against five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski and top-ranked Duke.

“That's an honor. He's as good as it's ever been,” Peery said of going up against Coach K. “He's won more than anybody.”

Being that the tournament is being held in the home of the Swoosh, players are ready to look sharp in honor of Mr. Knight.

“We all got new kicks on. You know at a Nike tournament everyone has to wear new kicks,” Peery said. “We are all little kids at heart, so we get excited to get free tee shirts and shoes and whatever it is.”

The action kicks off with four sessions Thursday, and tickets are still available at PKInvitational.com.

