Missing 61-year-old Portland man found safe, reunited with family

A 61-year-old man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in southeast Portland.

Late Thursday morning, officers responded to perform a welfare check on a man reported to be wandering in the area of Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street.

The caller who spotted the man remained with him and when officers arrived to the scene, they recognized him as 61-year-old Ronald J. Aune.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding Aune Wednesday evening after he was last seen near his residence in the 900 block of Southeast Lexington Street. Police said an extensive search was performed in the area Aune was last seen but he was not located during the initial search.

Once located Thursday, Aune did not require medical attention. He was reunited with his family.

Mr. Aune has been located safe. Thanks to everyone for keeping an eye out for him.



Now back to turkey dinner! — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) November 23, 2017

Aune's son told FOX 12 that they are thankful he is back home and appreciate all those who helped search for him.

