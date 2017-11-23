Police searching for missing 61-year-old Portland man - KPTV - FOX 12

Ronald J. Aune (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Ronald J. Aune (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 61-year-old Portland man. 

According to police, Ronald J. Aune was last seen near his home in the 900 block of Southeast Lexington Street at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Aune is 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds. Aune has blonde hair, blue eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing corrective eye glasses, a blue wool stocking cap, a red and black plaid jacket and blue jeans. 

Police say Aune is an avid walker but will be unable to find his way home in the dark. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 so officers may check his welfare. Anyone with additional information about Aune should contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon.gov

