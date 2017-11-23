Police searching for missing 61-year-old Portland man

A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
Police have identified the 55-year-old Portland man who died after he was hit by two cars as he attempted to cross a Gresham street.
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.
Investigators believe the driver was heading west on North Fork Road when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.
While many will spend this holiday weekend at home with family, there are thousands of people in the Portland metro area who have no home to celebrate in.
Sabein Burgess spent nearly two decades behind bars for a murder he always insisted he had nothing to do with.
In what is being called a new style of foster care, a local nonprofit is partnering with the Oregon Department of Human Services to provide homes for kids in state care.
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called "Operation Kidsafe," according to deputies.
