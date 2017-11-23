Police: Bicyclist crashes into vehicle in NE Portland

Police say a bicyclist crashed into a vehicle in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. According to police, a bicyclist traveling on Northeast 34th Avenue did not stop for a red light and crashed into a vehicle traveling on Northeast Killingsworth Street.

The bicyclist was unconscious when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

