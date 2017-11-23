Local law enforcement stepping up holiday DUII patrols

With thousands hitting the road and airways for the Thanksgiving holiday, local law enforcement is stepping up DUII patrols across the region. Their goals are to eliminate DUII deaths and crashes.

“We want to make sure the roads are safe for people to get from point A to point B,” Washington County Deputy Kiah Gravel said.

Gravel is one of the hundreds of law enforcement who will be out over the next four days cracking down on impaired drivers.

“A lot of times you will see people kind of, you know, drift off and they will do a quick input on the steering wheel left or right or brake or accelerate quickly,” Gravel said.

Gravel understands many people want to have a drink or two during the holidays. He says that’s fine, but the problem lies when someone gets behind the wheel of a car.

“Find a sober driver, get an Uber, get a cab. Really, there is no excuse to be on the road intoxicated,” Gravel said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day 28 people are killed in alcohol-related crashes – that is a death every 53 minutes.

For Gravel, they are sobering statistics because often times he may be the first to arrive at a DUII crash.

“Disappointed and frustrated with people who, they are irresponsible in the sense that they have an opportunity to be safe and they don’t take that opportunity and it cost somebody else,” Gravel said.

So this holiday season, he’s hoping you’ll heed his advice and find a safe way to get home if you’ve had something to drink.

“Use another option for getting from point A to point B and that way it can be a happy holiday for everybody,” Gravel said.

