Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, mother and son charged with domestic violence

A man was injured in a shooting during a disturbance with his mother in northeast Portland Wednesday night and police reported Thursday morning both were arrested.

At 8:27 p.m., officers responded to reported gunfire in the 10500 block of Northeast Davis Street.

When officers were on their way to the scene, a 911 caller reported the shooting happened in a residential yard in the area.

Officers also heard another person called 911 to report they were involved in the incident but were not injured.

Once police arrived at the scene, they contacted a 53-year-old woman, identified as Altrenia R. Wilson, who told them she had been involved in a disturbance with her 36-year-old son, identified as Seville D. Caldwell.

While officers investigated the incident, they learned there was gunfire during the disturbance and Caldwell had left the scene after the shooting.

During their investigation, police also found evidence of gunfire: two vehicles were located with several bullet strikes. Neither vehicle was occupied and police don't believe the vehicles were intentionally targeted.

Still at the scene, officers were informed by emergency dispatchers that Caldwell had arrived at an area hospital.

He had a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe Wilson and Caldwell both fired firearms during the disturbance. They were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Wilson faces charges of first-degree assault - domestic violence, four counts of reckless endangering - domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon - domestic violence, and discharging a firearm in the city.

Meanwhile, Caldwell was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of reckless endangering - domestic violence and two counts of discharging a firearm in the city.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information on the incident to call 503-823-0090.

