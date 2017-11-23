OSP: Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, flipping car on I-5

A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he sped away from a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon State Police said.

At 3:30 p.m., a trooper tried to stop the driver of a white 2012 Chrysler 300 near I-5 milepost 195.

The driver, identified as Harold Deandre Jones, was traveling at an excessive speed, according to OSP.

Jones initially stopped and the trooper approached the Chrysler to make contact with him.

OSP said Jones then fled the scene heading north at speeds faster than 100 mph.

He passed traffic by driving on the right shoulder.

OSP said the trooper did not pursue Jones but found him and the Chrysler rolled over four miles away in Coburg.

Jones was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Upon release, he will be booked into the Lane County Jail.

He faces charges of attempt to elude police by vehicle, DUII-controlled substances, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor driving while suspended.

OSP said they were assisted at the scene by the Coburg Police Department, Coburg Fire Department, Eugene/Springfield Fire Department and ODOT.

The right lane of I-5 was closed about half an hour while the flipped Chrysler was removed from the shoulder.

Troopers took the incident as an opportunity to remind “holiday travelers to be patient in their travels and drive safely.”

