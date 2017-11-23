Molalla woman, teen killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W

Two people, a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Corvallis on Highway 99W Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Highway 99W when the driver of the Jeep attempted to pass a vehicle and went into the southbound lane at milepost 93.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 21-year-old Emory Page Coates of Philomath, tried to move quickly back into the northbound lane but lost control of the vehicle.

Deputies said the Jeep spun back into the southbound lane and collided with a 1999 Saturn SL.

Coates, the Jeep’s lone occupant, was able to get out of her vehicle on her own.

The Saturn, with three occupants all from Molalla, came to a stop in a ditch. The driver of the Saturn, identified as Tonya Renee Moore, was killed. The 16-year-old boy who was sitting in the driver side rear passenger seat, was also killed.

A 17-year-old girl seated in the passenger side rear seat of the Saturn and Coates were both transported by the Corvallis Fire Department to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with serious injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash and said initial findings did not indicate drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked contact Sergeant David Peterson at 541-766-6820.

Following the crash, Highway 99W was closed for about four and a half hours.

