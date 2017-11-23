Two men arrested in connection to deadly shooting near PSU

A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he sped away from a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon State Police said.More >
Police have identified the 55-year-old Portland man who died after he was hit by two cars as he attempted to cross a Gresham street.More >
The appeals court ruling Wednesday let stand a temporary suspension of Debra Kali Miller's license.More >
The Canton City School District is taking a bold scholastic leap as they prepare to introduce year-round schooling next year.More >
Investigators believe the driver was heading west on North Fork Road when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.More >
In what is being called a new style of foster care, a local nonprofit is partnering with the Oregon Department of Human Services to provide homes for kids in state care.More >
Sabein Burgess spent nearly two decades behind bars for a murder he always insisted he had nothing to do with.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
While many will spend this holiday weekend at home with family, there are thousands of people in the Portland metro area who have no home to celebrate in.More >
