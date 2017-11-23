Two men arrested in connection to deadly shooting near PSU

Police have arrested two men accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man near the Portland State University campus earlier this month.

On Thursday, police reported they had arrested 19-year-old Nicholas L. Hannan and 26-year-old David M. Brown for their alleged roles in the death of 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo.

Tejeda-Manzo was killed Tuesday, Nov. 7. He was found by police lying on the ground in front of the Subway restaurant at 1717 Southwest Park Avenue and was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said they had contacted Hannan the day of the shooting after he went to a local hospital with an injury following the incident.

Hannan was released from the hospital Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with murder.

Police said Brown was arrested the day of the shooting and subsequently lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on a third-degree assault charge.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@potlandoregon.gov.

