Union Gospel Mission serves up 800 Thanksgiving meals in Portland

Volunteers from across the metro area stepped up to help provide one of 800 free meals offered by the Union Gospel Mission in Portland Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, hundreds of people filtered through the Union Gospel Mission in Old Town Portland.

Volunteers cooked up 90 turkeys, 350 pounds of mashed potatoes, 75 gallons of turkey gravy, 240 pumpkin pies, 1,200 rolls and 100 gallons of coffee.

Several volunteers at Thursday's “Love Your Neighbor Day” feast have stepped up to help year after year.

Maggie Murphy has 15 years under her belt, and fellow volunteer Sue Lamire has 14.

“A friend of mine got me interested in it and so I did it once and I loved it, so I have been doing it ever since,” Murphy said.

“This fabulous group of people that come in and need a warm meal, a smile, and a gentle hug,” Lemire said.

The Union Gospel Mission has been serving people in Portland since 1927.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.