Man arrested, accused of selling fake tickets to buyers

Ticket scam suspect pictured on the left looking at the camera in photo provided to FOX 12. (KPTV)

Vancouver police arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he was caught selling fake tickets to shows and sporting events.

According to police, Ahmad Shahrokh sold fake tickets to not one, but two families.

Police say Shahrokh used a number of platforms including the app OfferUp and Craigslist to scam buyers from Vancouver and Portland. One buyer admitted that even before meeting Shahrokh, that she felt something was a little off.

“He made us wait close to when game time started and then he also told us that he was in a different car that he showed up in,” said Tiffany Crane, who says her family was sold bogus Portland Trail Blazers tickets.

In both cases, police said the buyers took photos of Shahrokh, his license plate and the tickets. They also said they reached out to other people online who fell victim to the scam.

Crane said, “He left everything the exact same on the tickets, so the account number, the order number, everything!”

“He would just change the event or the seat number,” she continued.

While both families fell for buying the fake tickets, police credit them with taking action and helping put Shahrokh behind bars.

Shahrokh is being charged with forgery and drug possession among other charges. Police said he could face even more charges for cases in Oregon.

