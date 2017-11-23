3 displaced after early morning house fire in NE Portland

Firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Portland early Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 5000 block of Northeast 11th Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one interior room and the front porch.

Three adult occupants of the home managed to get out safely. Firefighters were able to save one snake, but a bearded dragon died in the fire.

The occupants were displaced, but they all had alternative places they could go, so the Red Cross was not needed.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

