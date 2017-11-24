Garage damaged by fire in Lebanon, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Lebanon on Thanksgiving.

According to the Lebanon Fire District, crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they reported a working structure fire with smoke coming from an open roll-up garage door.

Before crews arrived on scene, bystanders had knocked down most of the flames in the garage with a fire extinguisher, according to the fire district. Firefighters then mopped up the remaining hot spots in the garage.

Firefighters spent about 45 minutes removing smoke from the inside of the house and ensuring the fire was completely out.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a failed chest freezer compressor.

Damage was estimated to be between $30,000 to $40,000.

No injuries were reported.

