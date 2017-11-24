Washington teenager says he was hit by truck in Kelso

A Washington teenager said he was hit by a truck Wednesday night in Kelso.

Malachi Larsen said the driver pulled over and even apologized but then took off, leaving the 14-year-old injured on the side of the road.

Larsen said he and a friend were walking near the Westside Highway in Kelso, near the water treatment plant, when a truck drifted off the road.

Larsen said the side mirror of the truck smashed into his face and knocked him to the ground.

“I got pretty bad whiplash when I got hit. I think I got clotheslined by the mirror,” he said.

On this Thanksgiving Day, the teen and his mother, Aona Larsen, are both counting their blessings. The family is thankful that that young Larsen is still here to fill his seat at the table for turkey dinner.

“We’re pretty sure these are pieces of the mirror where my face hit,” said Larsen.

It’s not what they had planned, but on Thanksgiving Day, the mother and son found themselves in Kelso at the crash scene, looking for evidence.

Larsen said they found it.

“It makes me feel hopeful. It also kind of makes me feel sick,” said Aona Larsen.

They said they found pieces of the truck at the crash scene, including the shattered mirror.

Larsen said he and a friend were walking at least six feet away from the white line along the highway when he was hit.

“I kind of like flew back and I could feel spinning in my head, then I woke up on the ground,” said Larsen.

Larsen said the driver then pulled over and jumped out of the truck.

“I was like, ‘OK good, he hit me and he’s going to help me,’” said Larsen.

He said he heard the driver apologize. The man then said he was going to call 911.

“He comes over and is talking and I’m laying like this, I looked pretty close to dead. I think he should have assumed I was almost dead,” said Larsen.

14-year old Malachi says he was hit by a truck in Kelso last night, driver stopped & apologized/said he’d call 911. Instead, teen says the man ran back to his truck & took off. His family is thankful he only has a concussion. Hear his story at 10 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/84OL9Wqg44 — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 24, 2017

Instead of calling for help, Larsen said the driver ran back to his truck and took off. The family said that is something they can’t forgive.

“He saw him lying on the ground, screaming, knew he was hurt, and was able to get in his truck and drive away. I mean, he’s a child, and even if he was an adult,” said Aona Larsen.

“I was so angry when he drove off,” Larsen said.

He said he has a concussion and some bad bruises, and although the family is thankful, they’re also angry. They said they want to find the man that left the teenager on the side of the road.

“The least you could have done is actually called the police,” said Larsen.

“Thinking about what could have happened makes me feel very thankful,” said Aona Larsen.

Larsen said the driver was in his late 30s to early 40s with short hair and a beard. He thinks the man was driving a silver or gray Dodge pickup truck. Washington State Patrol is investigating.

