Firefighters respond to fire at building in NW Portland

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building in northwest Portland.

The fire was reported at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.

510 NW 3rd Ave fire: Scene video pic.twitter.com/zkPCC0fNbf — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) November 24, 2017

MAX service has been disrupted in the area due to the fire.

Update: MAX Green, Orange and Yellow lines disrupted due to fire activity near NW 3rd Ave and Glisan. Shuttle buses serving Interstate Rose Quarter to Union Station. — TriMet (@trimet) November 24, 2017

A Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the building is supposed to be unoccupied. The spokesperson said they consider it a problem building and that there was a fire at the location about a month ago.

510 NW 3rd Ave fire: pic.twitter.com/sNdMYGqMAL — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) November 24, 2017

