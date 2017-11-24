Firefighters respond to fire at building in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to fire at building in NW Portland

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building in northwest Portland. 

The fire was reported at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.

MAX service has been disrupted in the area due to the fire. 

A Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the building is supposed to be unoccupied. The spokesperson said they consider it a problem building and that there was a fire at the location about a month ago. 

