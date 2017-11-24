Firefighters respond to fire at building in NW Portland

Malachi Larsen said he and a friend were walking near the Westside Highway in Kelso, near the water treatment plant, when a truck drifted off the road. He said the side mirror of the truck smashed into his face and knocked him to the ground.More >
Two people, a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Corvallis on Highway 99W Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Vancouver police arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he was caught selling fake tickets to shows and sporting events.More >
Police have arrested two men accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man near the Portland State University campus earlier this month.More >
A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he sped away from a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon State Police said.More >
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man after she ran out of gas on an interstate in Philadelphia has raised more than $250,000 for the good Samaritan.More >
Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.More >
The appeals court ruling Wednesday let stand a temporary suspension of Debra Kali Miller's license.More >
