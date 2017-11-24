WSP: Naked drunken man drives into tree while having sex

Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.

Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Highway East near La Grande.

Bova says the woman, who was also naked, was hospitalized with broken bones. Bova says her 3-month-old child in the backseat was uninjured.

The News Tribune reports the driver was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, according to Bova.

She says the man has three prior DUI convictions.

Witnesses told responding troopers both the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.