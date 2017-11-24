Aloha man struck by truck on TV Hwy, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a truck on Tualatin Valley Highway.

At 6:08 a.m., Beaverton police officers responded to a report of a truck-pedestrian crash on Tualatin Valley Highway at Southwest 170th Avenue.

Police said the truck had a green light and hit a man who stepped into the road to try to catch a bus across the street.

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old man from Aloha. His name has not been released.

He was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said the truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

No citations were issued since police said no traffic laws were violated.

