Aloha man struck by truck on TV Hwy, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.More >
Malachi Larsen said he and a friend were walking near the Westside Highway in Kelso, near the water treatment plant, when a truck drifted off the road. He said the side mirror of the truck smashed into his face and knocked him to the ground.More >
Two people, a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Corvallis on Highway 99W Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Vancouver police arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he was caught selling fake tickets to shows and sporting events.More >
Police have arrested two men accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man near the Portland State University campus earlier this month.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a truck on Tualatin Valley Highway.More >
A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he sped away from a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon State Police said.More >
Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.More >
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >
It’s a story more than 35 years in the making, buried beneath the asphalt at Hazeldale Park and unearthed last month. Jerry Burgess with Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation says a construction crew found a man’s gold wedding ring under an asphalt walkway.More >
