Deals and traditions: Black Friday shoppers descend on Woodburn mall

It was another successful Black Friday for the Woodburn Premium Outlets, as thousands flocked to the shops in search of good deals and the perfect holiday gifts.

The mall opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night, peaking around 2 a.m. before getting busy once again Friday morning.

Seattle resident Savannah Jumamil-Harris, 10, visited the outlets with her family.

“I like it, except I just don’t like how people are everywhere and it’s so crowded,” Jumamil-Harris said of her opinion on Black Friday. “I only like it because you can get things cheaper.”

It was a popular sentiment Friday morning, with most telling FOX 12 they can’t resist saving big, although some also said they genuinely enjoy the crowds and overall experience of the unofficial shopping holiday.

“It’s just a tradition -- girl time away from our kids,” said McMinnville resident Heather Nowlin.

Nowlin has been going Black Friday shopping with her friends for seven years. They started this year’s trip at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving night, wearing matching footed pajamas.

“We’re giant Christmas trees,” Nikki Goodman said of the outfits, adding that the group chooses a different theme each year.

“You spend all day with your family and then you come and spend the night with your friends,” Nowlin said. “It’s fun.”

Another shopper told FOX 12 he usually avoids shopping, but tends to shop for himself and purchase his Christmas gifts on Black Friday.

“I’ve been doing it for about ten years,” said Junik Kim of Portland. “I don’t buy things unless it’s on sale.”

“Sure, you can get things online, but you can’t really try it on and stuff, but I think the bigger part is just being with friends,” Kim said.

Another pair of shoppers said this was their first major Black Friday shopping trip.

“Oh my gosh, it was crazy,” said Stephanie Warner. It was weird because it was 12:45 a.m., but people were already leaving with four, to five, to six bags. It was wild. It was like the ‘Black Friday experience.’”

“No fights,” she added. “No fights, but there was a lot of crowded body touching.”

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million Americans will hit the stores for the holiday weekend and into Cyber Monday, and are expected to spend about 3 percent more than last year.

However, brick-and-mortar shops continue to decline in popularity. A CNN report said for the first time, more shoppers – 59 percent – plan on purchasing gifts online instead of going to the big-box stores.

