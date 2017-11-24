Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Milwaukie

Police in Milwaukie said a 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash early Friday morning.

Officers received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the 5600 block of King Road around 6:30 a.m.

When the officers arrived at the scene they saw that medical personnel were already responding to the victim. The victim was then taken to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The Clackamas County Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Unit also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Milwaukie Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken with police to please call investigators at 503-786-7500.

