Portland antique store owner: thieves stole $160,000 worth of collectibles

High-end and rare collectibles were stolen from a Portland antique store overnight Tuesday, including a chest from the 1600s said to be worth $150,000.

A large board now covers the side of Jerry Lamb Interiors and Antiques in Southwest Portland, accompanied by scattered glass, a cracked wall and tire marks, all evidence of the incident from Tuesday night owner Jerry Lamb told FOX 12.

“Someone took a truck and on Macadam, backed up into the building, enough speed to break the wall as well as the window and then entered and took two items only, but broke a number of things doing it,” Lamb explained.

One of the items taken was a Chinese vase with the price tag of $10,000.

“We were shocked,” Lamb said. “We were sick to our stomachs.”

While the vase was incredibly valuable, Lamb said the most unique and expensive item taken was a cabinet.

“The cabinet was a rare, made in 1625, Portuguese cabinet, red tortoiseshell, ebony and ivory and was worth $150,000 dollars,” he noted.

Lamb has no doubt his store was cased beforehand.

“We’ve had other robberies, but they go through the place taking all they want,” he explained. “This was just two particular items. Two very expensive items.”

In addition to the loss of his valuable property, Lamb is also facing the costs for the repair to his shop. He hopes someone spots the one-of-a-kind collectibles but is not expecting much.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get it back, but I do want people to be aware what can happen to us in this city,” said Lamb.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau are asking antique dealers and pawn shops to be on the lookout for the stolen items. Anyone with any information regarding the items or theft is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.