Weather roller coaster washes away early Cascade snow

Friday turned out to be a great day to "opt outside," leading quite a few people to take advantage of the decent weather in the Oregon Cascades.

Things looked a lot different In Government Camp than they did just a week ago. Most of the early season snow that had fallen was washed away by the rain.

Portland resident Jerome Webster was in Government Camp for the weekend with friends. They're planning to head up to Timberline to take in the snow after finding it gone from the lower elevations.

“It’s frustrating that there is no snow up here this week, but it will come, it is still early," Webster said. “We're very optimistic for a good season.”

The parking lot at Mount Hood Ski Bowl was busy as visitors stopped to take in the mountain air and sunshine.

Theresa MacDonald said she had come up along with some friends to do some snowshoeing, but with no snow, it turned into a hike, an adventure they didn't mind.

“It is always good to have your gear ready,” MacDonald said. “I am looking forward to crossing country and snowshoeing but I would take a day like this any day, how could you beat it.”

Up at Mount Hood Meadows, the mood was much of the same. The lifts were not spinning due to a lack of snow, and the ski area has delayed opening until they base can build up a little bit more.

Most folks who ventured into the Cascades aren't too worried about the ski season just yet, and many were calling last weekend a bonus. They're staying positive, hoping the snow will return soon.

