911 service down in Tillamook Co., Lincoln City

Emergency services officials along the Oregon coast reported a loss of 911 services Friday evening.

Officials with Tillamook County Emergency Management first notified residents that 911 services were down around 5:45 p.m.

Instead of calling, county residents were advised to contact local fire departments directly or to use the 911 text service, which was still operable.

Just after 7 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that phone service disruptions were affecting the Lincoln City 911 call center.

The sheriff’s office advised callers unable to reach 911 to instead call the Willamette Valley Communications Center at 541-365-4231.

Just before 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted an update that service had been restored.

In both situations, there were no explanations given for the outages, and officials in Tillamook County did not have an estimate as to when service would be restored.

