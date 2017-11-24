Police: 1 person injured in NE Portland shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Friday evening that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 10900 block of Northeast 1st Avenue around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they learned that a suspect fired multiple gunshots into the home of the person who called 911. One person suffered minor injuries from the gunfire but did not require treatment.

Officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene, including bullet strikes on the front door of the house.

The officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to locate a suspect, who was described as a black man in his mid-20s standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Forensics team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau’s Assault Detail at 503-832-0479.

