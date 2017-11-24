Report: Beavers ready to name Cal’s Beau Baldwin next head football coach

Former Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

A new report out Friday night claims that Oregon State is ready to name a new head football coach, just hours before the Beavers face the Ducks in the annual Civil War matchup.

According to FootballScoop.com, University of California offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will be hired at OSU following Saturday's season finale.

Baldwin is in his first year on the staff with the Golden Bears, and the 45-year-old, who graduated high school near Tacoma, spent the previous nine seasons as head coach at Eastern Washington.

He would replace Gary Andersen, who walked away in the middle of Season Three in Corvallis.

OSU has been winless under interim head coach Cory Hall.

The Beavers and the Ducks square off in Eugene at 4 p.m. Saturday.

